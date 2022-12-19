Here is why SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 14.95%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX), which is $2.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.23 after opening rate of $1.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.7515 before closing at $1.81.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, SKYX to Initiate Pre-Sales Campaign for its Award Winning Smart SkyPlug Product on Monday, December 19, 2022. SKYX’s Revolutionary Smart SkyPlug was Awarded the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023 Innovation Award for the Smart Home Category; Product Awareness Efforts Have Generated Over 20,000 Product Inquiries To-Date. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SKYX Platforms Corp. shares are logging -86.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 508007 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) recorded performance in the market was -81.35%, having the revenues showcasing -35.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 149.79M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SKYX Platforms Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.45, with a change in the price was noted -1.96. In a similar fashion, SKYX Platforms Corp. posted a movement of -47.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 501,401 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SKYX is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical breakdown of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

Raw Stochastic average of SKYX Platforms Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SKYX Platforms Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.35%. The shares increased approximately by 3.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.94% during last recorded quarter.