Guardant Health Inc. (GH): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) was valued at $41.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.005 while reaching the peak value of $31.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.75. The stock current value is $30.06.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Guardant Health announces positive results from pivotal ECLIPSE study evaluating a blood test for the detection of colorectal cancer. – The test demonstrated 83% sensitivity for the detection of colorectal cancer with specificity of 90%- Results pave the way for first potential FDA-approved and Medicare-reimbursed blood test for colorectal cancer screening- The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. PT. You can read further details here

Guardant Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $102.85 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $27.65 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) full year performance was -69.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardant Health Inc. shares are logging -71.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.65 and $103.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14446452 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardant Health Inc. (GH) recorded performance in the market was -69.95%, having the revenues showcasing -45.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.23B, as it employees total of 1373 workers.

Specialists analysis on Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardant Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.49, with a change in the price was noted -20.18. In a similar fashion, Guardant Health Inc. posted a movement of -40.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,139,098 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GH is recording 6.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.82.

Trends and Technical analysis: Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardant Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.97%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.04%, alongside a downfall of -69.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -35.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.37% during last recorded quarter.