Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) was valued at $7.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.18 while reaching the peak value of $8.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.18. The stock current value is $8.36.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, Amprius Technologies Passes Military Performance Specification Nail Penetration Test with Unprecedented 390 Wh/kg Cell. Amprius Cells Have Potential to Increase Energy Density and Reduce Overall Weight of Wearable Battery Cells for U.S. Army Soldiers. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amprius Technologies Inc. shares are logging -67.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.64 and $26.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 988931 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) recorded performance in the market was -16.40%, having the revenues showcasing 41.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 609.86M, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Analysts verdict on Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Amprius Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Amprius Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Amprius Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.40%. The shares increased approximately by 13.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.69% during last recorded quarter.