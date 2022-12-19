Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 150.38K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Agilysys Inc. (AGYS), which is $76.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $82.17 after opening rate of $71.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $70.81 before closing at $70.40.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Agilysys Announces Agreement with Marriott International to Deliver Its Cloud-Native Property Management System (PMS) Software Across Marriott’s Luxury, Premium and Select Service Properties in the United States and Canada. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) to deploy its cloud-native property management system (PMS) software across Marriott’s United States and Canada luxury, premium and select service hotels over the coming years. You can read further details here

Agilysys Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $82.17 on 12/16/22, with the lowest value was $31.49 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) full year performance was 84.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agilysys Inc. shares are logging 8.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.49 and $70.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1099202 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) recorded performance in the market was 72.06%, having the revenues showcasing 53.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.76B, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Agilysys Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.35, with a change in the price was noted +27.77. In a similar fashion, Agilysys Inc. posted a movement of +56.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 131,179 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGYS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)

Raw Stochastic average of Agilysys Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.82%.

Considering, the past performance of Agilysys Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.55%, alongside a boost of 84.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.03% during last recorded quarter.