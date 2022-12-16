The countdown is on: Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is priced at $19.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.80 and reached a high price of $19.87, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.04. The stock touched a low price of $19.46.Recently in News on December 9, 2022, Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2022. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (“the Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Starwood Property Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.69 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $17.69 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) full year performance was -16.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are logging -23.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.69 and $25.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2595739 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) recorded performance in the market was -19.34%, having the revenues showcasing -14.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.09B, as it employees total of 277 workers.

The Analysts eye on Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Starwood Property Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.45, with a change in the price was noted -3.13. In a similar fashion, Starwood Property Trust Inc. posted a movement of -13.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,457,413 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STWD is recording 3.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.99.

Technical rundown of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Raw Stochastic average of Starwood Property Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.20%.

Considering, the past performance of Starwood Property Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.56%, alongside a downfall of -16.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.67% during last recorded quarter.