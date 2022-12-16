The countdown is on: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), which is $5.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.90 after opening rate of $5.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.6809 before closing at $5.87.Recently in News on December 11, 2022, CTI BioPharma Presents New Anemia Benefit Data from Pacritinib Program at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced an oral presentation and two poster presentations from the Company’s pacritinib program at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH®) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana and virtually December 10-13, 2022. You can read further details here

CTI BioPharma Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.80 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.82 for the same time period, recorded on 02/28/22.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) full year performance was 165.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CTI BioPharma Corp. shares are logging -26.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 213.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.82 and $7.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2257168 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) recorded performance in the market was 129.84%, having the revenues showcasing -2.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 744.42M, as it employees total of 121 workers.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CTI BioPharma Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.78, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, CTI BioPharma Corp. posted a movement of -8.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,983,099 in trading volumes.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CTI BioPharma Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CTI BioPharma Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 129.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.72%, alongside a boost of 165.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.23% during last recorded quarter.