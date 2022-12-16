Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is priced at $0.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.08 and reached a high price of $0.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.08. The stock touched a low price of $0.08.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Camber Energy, Inc. Discloses One-for-Fifty Reverse Stock Split. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors on December 14, 2022 approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the Company’s authorized shares of common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”), such that, following the consummation of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 1,000,000,000 to 20,000,000. The reverse stock split is anticipated to be effective as of the open of the market on December 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.0600 for the same time period, recorded on 12/16/22.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was -92.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -96.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and -21.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.08 and $1.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 44066314 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -90.78%, having the revenues showcasing -70.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.99M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2199, with a change in the price was noted -0.32. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -83.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 30,362,053 in trading volumes.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.67%, alongside a downfall of -92.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.19% during last recorded quarter.