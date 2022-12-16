Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

At the end of the latest market close, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) was valued at $21.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.00 while reaching the peak value of $21.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.00. The stock current value is $21.79.Recently in News on December 8, 2022, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces CFO Transition. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) (“Alliance” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC, has appointed Cary P. Marshall as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2023. The appointment follows the Partnership’s previously announced retirement and succession plan for Brian L. Cantrell, current Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cantrell will remain with Alliance through March 31, 2023, to facilitate an orderly transition. You can read further details here

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.63 on 08/29/22, with the lowest value was $12.60 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/22.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) full year performance was 97.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares are logging -21.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.44 and $27.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 561491 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) recorded performance in the market was 72.39%, having the revenues showcasing -8.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.82B, as it employees total of 2990 workers.

Specialists analysis on Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.34, with a change in the price was noted +0.31. In a similar fashion, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. posted a movement of +1.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 572,073 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARLP is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Trends and Technical analysis: Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

Raw Stochastic average of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.32%, alongside a boost of 97.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.75% during last recorded quarter.