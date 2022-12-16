Impinj Inc. (PI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 433.43K

At the end of the latest market close, Impinj Inc. (PI) was valued at $117.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $115.40 while reaching the peak value of $116.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $107.171. The stock current value is $109.17.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, Impinj to Participate in Susquehanna Semiconductor Showcase. Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Susquehanna Semiconductor Showcase on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. You can read further details here

Impinj Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $129.02 on 12/01/22, with the lowest value was $39.74 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Impinj Inc. (PI) full year performance was 23.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Impinj Inc. shares are logging -15.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 174.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.74 and $129.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 616866 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Impinj Inc. (PI) recorded performance in the market was 23.08%, having the revenues showcasing 22.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.92B, as it employees total of 332 workers.

Analysts verdict on Impinj Inc. (PI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 97.34, with a change in the price was noted +40.98. In a similar fashion, Impinj Inc. posted a movement of +60.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 419,398 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PI is recording 133.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 133.24.

Impinj Inc. (PI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Impinj Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Impinj Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 130.22%, alongside a boost of 23.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.11% during last recorded quarter.