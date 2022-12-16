Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Quarterly Performance is 17.83%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is priced at $208.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $212.89 and reached a high price of $213.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $214.72. The stock touched a low price of $208.03.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, Honeywell Announces Court Approval of NARCO Trust Buyout and Planned Acquisition of HarbisonWalker by Platinum Equity. Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has announced court approval of its buyout agreement with the North American Refractories Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust (the “Trust”), which provides for the elimination of Honeywell’s funding obligations to the Trust. Under the agreement and as previously announced, Honeywell will make a one-time, lump sum payment in the amount of $1.325 billion (“Buyout Amount”) to the Trust, subject to certain deductions permitted under the buyout agreement. The buyout agreement was approved on December 8, 2022 by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Upon the closing of the transactions in the buyout agreement, Honeywell will be released from its funding obligations to the Trust. With court approval of the buyout agreement, Honeywell will reduce the NARCO reserve ($695 million as of September 30, 2022) to its estimate of claims-related amounts to be paid to the Trust through closing and will also recognize a charge associated with the Buyout Amount and a related balance sheet impact in the fourth quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Honeywell International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $221.89 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $166.63 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) full year performance was -0.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Honeywell International Inc. shares are logging -5.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $166.63 and $221.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3195416 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Honeywell International Inc. (HON) recorded performance in the market was 0.22%, having the revenues showcasing 17.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 141.64B, as it employees total of 99000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Honeywell International Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 194.92, with a change in the price was noted +27.55. In a similar fashion, Honeywell International Inc. posted a movement of +15.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,918,698 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HON is recording 0.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.69.

Trends and Technical analysis: Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Raw Stochastic average of Honeywell International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.19%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.17%, alongside a downfall of -0.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.83% during last recorded quarter.