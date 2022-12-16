HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.25M

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is priced at $51.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $50.49 and reached a high price of $51.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.63. The stock touched a low price of $50.03.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, HF Sinclair Corporation Reports Quarterly Results and Announces Regular Cash Dividend. Reported net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $954.4 million, or $4.45 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $982.9 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, for the third quarter. You can read further details here

HF Sinclair Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $66.19 on 11/25/22, with the lowest value was $29.14 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) full year performance was 60.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HF Sinclair Corporation shares are logging -22.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.14 and $66.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2237229 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) recorded performance in the market was 55.98%, having the revenues showcasing 3.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.48B, as it employees total of 4208 workers.

Market experts do have their say about HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the HF Sinclair Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.25, with a change in the price was noted +5.48. In a similar fashion, HF Sinclair Corporation posted a movement of +12.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,015,724 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DINO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical breakdown of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Raw Stochastic average of HF Sinclair Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of HF Sinclair Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.03%, alongside a boost of 60.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.31% during last recorded quarter.