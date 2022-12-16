Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Talkspace Inc. (TALK)

At the end of the latest market close, Talkspace Inc. (TALK) was valued at $0.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.69 while reaching the peak value of $0.8024 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.69. The stock current value is $0.77.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, Talkspace Named to Verywell Mind’s 2022 Online Therapy Awards. Verywell Mind Awards Talkspace “Best Large Service” of 2022 Out of 55 Online Therapy Companies Evaluated. You can read further details here

Talkspace Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1300 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) full year performance was -59.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Talkspace Inc. shares are logging -63.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $2.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 563487 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Talkspace Inc. (TALK) recorded performance in the market was -60.90%, having the revenues showcasing -24.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.98M, as it employees total of 496 workers.

Analysts verdict on Talkspace Inc. (TALK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0690, with a change in the price was noted -0.93. In a similar fashion, Talkspace Inc. posted a movement of -54.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 740,165 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TALK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Talkspace Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Talkspace Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.63%, alongside a downfall of -59.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.49% during last recorded quarter.