Castellum Inc. (CTM): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Castellum Inc. (CTM) is priced at $1.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.46 and reached a high price of $1.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.44. The stock touched a low price of $1.39.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, Castellum Announces That It Is One Of The Winners Of The $900 Million Air Force Architecture And Integration Directorate Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract (AFLCMC/XA) (MAC IDIQ). Castellum Announces That It Is One of The Winners Of The $900 million Air Force Architecture and Integration Directorate Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract (AFLCMC/XA) (MAC IDIQ). You can read further details here

Castellum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Castellum Inc. (CTM) full year performance was -50.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castellum Inc. shares are logging -68.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 187.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $5.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 707493 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castellum Inc. (CTM) recorded performance in the market was -46.06%, having the revenues showcasing -63.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.37M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Castellum Inc. (CTM) in the eye of market guru’s

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTM is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Castellum Inc. (CTM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.15%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Castellum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.80%, alongside a downfall of -50.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 125.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.07% during last recorded quarter.