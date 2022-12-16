Boiling and ready to burst as Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) last month performance was 0.75%

At the end of the latest market close, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) was valued at $45.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $44.56 while reaching the peak value of $45.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $43.9018. The stock current value is $44.61.Recently in News on December 9, 2022, Exact Sciences Presents First Time Data Detailing Ability to Predict Radiation Therapy Benefit in Breast Cancer Patients. Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today shared initial clinical validation data for its breast cancer radiation signature, Profile for the Omission of Local Adjuvant Radiotherapy (POLAR), at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS®). The meta-analysis of three independent, randomized clinical trials identified which early-stage breast cancer patients benefited from radiotherapy after breast-conserving surgery. You can read further details here

Exact Sciences Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.46 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $29.27 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) full year performance was -44.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Exact Sciences Corporation shares are logging -47.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.27 and $84.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2389217 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) recorded performance in the market was -42.68%, having the revenues showcasing 13.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.17B, as it employees total of 6420 workers.

Specialists analysis on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.29, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, Exact Sciences Corporation posted a movement of -1.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,213,510 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXAS is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

Trends and Technical analysis: Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.87%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.27%, alongside a downfall of -44.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.66% during last recorded quarter.