Boiling and ready to burst as Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) last month performance was -19.55%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It is currently valued at $1.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.12, after setting-off with the price of $1.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.06 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.12.Recently in News on December 8, 2022, Clear Channel Outdoor, No Kid Hungry Kick Off Holiday Campaign to Ensure Kids Have Access to Healthy Meals. Digital Out-of-Home Campaign Aims to Combat Child Hunger, Connect Families With Local Community Meals Programs This Holiday Season. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1000 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.9069 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/22.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -66.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -73.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2835046 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was -67.67%, having the revenues showcasing -40.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 504.37M, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4546, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -18.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,194,728 in trading volumes.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.83%, alongside a downfall of -66.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.88% during last recorded quarter.