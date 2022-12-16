Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) was valued at $11.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.00 while reaching the peak value of $13.2999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.26. The stock current value is $11.26.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Astria Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (“Astria Therapeutics,” “Astria,” the “Company,” “our,” or “us”) (Nasdaq: ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 9,082,653 shares of its common stock at a price of $11.01 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,362,397 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Astria Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.30 on 12/15/22, with the lowest value was $2.36 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) full year performance was 106.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astria Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -12.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 377.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.36 and $12.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 793968 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) recorded performance in the market was 108.91%, having the revenues showcasing 13.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 189.28M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.83, with a change in the price was noted +7.57. In a similar fashion, Astria Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +205.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 148,299 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATXS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Astria Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.79%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Astria Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 108.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 357.72%, alongside a boost of 106.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.51% during last recorded quarter.