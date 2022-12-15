Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC). It is currently valued at $55.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $57.70, after setting-off with the price of $56.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $56.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $57.05.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Yum China Achieves Highest Score in Its Industry for the Third Consecutive Year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”, NYSE:YUMC and HKEX:9987) today announced that the Company was ranked the best in the 88 companies assessed in the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities (REX) Industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2022. It is the third consecutive year that Yum China has been selected as a member of both the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index (DJSI World) and Emerging Market Index (DJSI Emerging Markets). Yum China is the only company in the Consumer Services industry group from mainland China selected as a member of DJSI World. You can read further details here

Yum China Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.20 on 12/08/22, with the lowest value was $33.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) full year performance was 17.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yum China Holdings Inc. shares are logging -4.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.55 and $58.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 818996 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) recorded performance in the market was 14.47%, having the revenues showcasing 13.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.51B, as it employees total of 147000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yum China Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.23, with a change in the price was noted +10.28. In a similar fashion, Yum China Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +22.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,343,344 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YUMC is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Raw Stochastic average of Yum China Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yum China Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.87%, alongside a boost of 17.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.02% during last recorded quarter.