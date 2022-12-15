W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is priced at $5.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.90 and reached a high price of $6.01, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.85. The stock touched a low price of $5.67.

W&T Offshore Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.16 on 11/07/22, with the lowest value was $3.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) full year performance was 79.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, W&T Offshore Inc. shares are logging -35.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.97 and $9.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2687209 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) recorded performance in the market was 82.97%, having the revenues showcasing -18.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 877.16M, as it employees total of 323 workers.

Analysts verdict on W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the W&T Offshore Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.58, with a change in the price was noted +1.62. In a similar fashion, W&T Offshore Inc. posted a movement of +37.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,693,601 in trading volumes.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of W&T Offshore Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of W&T Offshore Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.82%, alongside a boost of 79.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.14% during last recorded quarter.