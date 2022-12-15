Unisys Corporation (UIS): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Unisys Corporation (UIS), which is $4.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.77 after opening rate of $4.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.43 before closing at $4.43.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Unisys Names John Kritzmacher to Board of Directors. Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that John Kritzmacher has been elected to the Unisys Board of Directors, effective today. Kritzmacher, who most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of global research and education leader John Wiley & Sons, Inc., brings to Unisys deep experience in finance and operations at several leading global technology and telecommunications companies. You can read further details here

Unisys Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.10 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.93 for the same time period, recorded on 11/30/22.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) full year performance was -75.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unisys Corporation shares are logging -79.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.93 and $23.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1156613 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unisys Corporation (UIS) recorded performance in the market was -77.44%, having the revenues showcasing -47.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 331.57M, as it employees total of 16300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Unisys Corporation (UIS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Unisys Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.20, with a change in the price was noted -8.41. In a similar fashion, Unisys Corporation posted a movement of -64.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 614,960 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Unisys Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Unisys Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.24%, alongside a downfall of -75.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.69% during last recorded quarter.