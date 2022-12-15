TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), which is $11.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.505 after opening rate of $10.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.49 before closing at $10.38.

TPI Composites Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.05 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value was $8.46 for the same time period, recorded on 10/25/22.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) full year performance was -22.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TPI Composites Inc. shares are logging -55.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.46 and $25.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 936623 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) recorded performance in the market was -25.20%, having the revenues showcasing -25.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 475.46M, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

The Analysts eye on TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TPI Composites Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.68, with a change in the price was noted -1.00. In a similar fashion, TPI Composites Inc. posted a movement of -8.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 797,076 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TPIC is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

Raw Stochastic average of TPI Composites Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.19%.

Considering, the past performance of TPI Composites Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.50%, alongside a downfall of -22.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.35% during last recorded quarter.