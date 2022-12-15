Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is priced at $2.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.33 and reached a high price of $2.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.36. The stock touched a low price of $2.32.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022. Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and related analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity services industry, today reported the following financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022:. You can read further details here

Performant Financial Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.41 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $1.72 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) full year performance was -10.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Performant Financial Corporation shares are logging -27.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.72 and $3.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1042751 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) recorded performance in the market was -2.07%, having the revenues showcasing 20.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 174.57M, as it employees total of 929 workers.

Analysts verdict on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.21, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Performant Financial Corporation posted a movement of -2.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 119,355 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PFMT is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Performant Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Performant Financial Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.28%, alongside a downfall of -10.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.41% during last recorded quarter.