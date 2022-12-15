NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.43

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC), which is $2.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.80 after opening rate of $1.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.89 before closing at $2.21.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, NeuroOne® to Host Fiscal Fourth Quarter Corporate Update. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC; “NeuroOne” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, to host fiscal Fourth Quarter Corporate Update for the period ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.18 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.51 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) full year performance was 12.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares are logging -18.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 409.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $3.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 628204 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) recorded performance in the market was 34.02%, having the revenues showcasing 21.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.43M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Analysts verdict on NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.60, with a change in the price was noted +1.51. In a similar fashion, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +138.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 278,225 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NMTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 147.62%, alongside a boost of 12.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 207.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.50% during last recorded quarter.