Knightscope Inc. (KSCP): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP), which is $1.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.61 after opening rate of $1.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.47 before closing at $1.65.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Announces Largest Contract in Company History. Robust Net Sales Growth Supports Projected Outlook. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Knightscope Inc. shares are logging -94.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $27.50.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 643141 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) recorded performance in the market was -74.79%, having the revenues showcasing -48.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.27M.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7129, with a change in the price was noted -1.17. In a similar fashion, Knightscope Inc. posted a movement of -43.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 174,584 in trading volumes.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Knightscope Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Knightscope Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.79%. The shares increased approximately by -27.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.08% during last recorded quarter.