IronNet Inc. (IRNT): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) was valued at $0.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.2522 while reaching the peak value of $0.275 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2522. The stock current value is $0.25.Recently in News on December 5, 2022, IronNet Prioritized by FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board to Pursue Provisional Authority to Operate. IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, announced today it has been prioritized by the United States Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) to pursue a Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB). You can read further details here

IronNet Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.1200 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) full year performance was -95.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IronNet Inc. shares are logging -96.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $7.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1053428 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) recorded performance in the market was -93.52%, having the revenues showcasing -77.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.22M, as it employees total of 316 workers.

Market experts do have their say about IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IronNet Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1860, with a change in the price was noted -1.79. In a similar fashion, IronNet Inc. posted a movement of -87.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,024,524 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of IronNet Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.85%, alongside a downfall of -95.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -58.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -77.69% during last recorded quarter.