Here is why Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.99%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD), which is $4.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.91 after opening rate of $20.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.37 before closing at $19.80.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Third Harmonic Bio Announces Discontinuation of Phase 1b Study of THB001 in Chronic Inducible Urticaria. — Company decision follows observation of asymptomatic liver transaminitis in two subjects enrolled in first dose cohort of 200mg BID. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. shares are logging -81.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and -71.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.00 and $24.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3926087 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) recorded performance in the market was 0.61%, having the revenues showcasing 0.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 864.86M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Third Harmonic Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for THRD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD)

Raw Stochastic average of Third Harmonic Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Third Harmonic Bio Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.61%. The shares increased approximately by 1.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.61% during last recorded quarter.