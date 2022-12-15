Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) was valued at $6.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.35 while reaching the peak value of $6.625 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.30. The stock current value is $5.93.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, after market close on November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to review the financial results on November 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.33 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $5.45 for the same time period, recorded on 11/17/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) full year performance was -43.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are logging -51.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.45 and $12.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 917735 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) recorded performance in the market was -44.15%, having the revenues showcasing -24.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 340.34M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

The Analysts eye on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.94, with a change in the price was noted -4.15. In a similar fashion, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. posted a movement of -40.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 541,897 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPMT is recording 2.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.54.

Technical rundown of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Raw Stochastic average of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.72%, alongside a downfall of -43.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.04% during last recorded quarter.