Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM). It is currently valued at $92.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $94.605, after setting-off with the price of $94.28. Company’s stock value dipped to $92.59 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $93.23.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Computerworld names ADM to 2023 list of Best Places to Work in IT. Foundry’s Computerworld has announced ADM as a 2023 Best Places to Work in IT. This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT survey. You can read further details here

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.88 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $65.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) full year performance was 43.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares are logging -6.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $63.04 and $98.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2751947 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) recorded performance in the market was 37.30%, having the revenues showcasing 8.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.27B, as it employees total of 41000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 88.82, with a change in the price was noted +17.18. In a similar fashion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company posted a movement of +22.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,694,012 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADM is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Technical breakdown of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Raw Stochastic average of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.79%, alongside a boost of 43.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.84% during last recorded quarter.