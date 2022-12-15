DLocal Limited (DLO) Quarterly Performance is -46.17%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of DLocal Limited (DLO). It is currently valued at $14.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.48, after setting-off with the price of $13.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.42 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.76.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, Dlocal Comments on Short-Seller Report. DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO, “DLocal” or the “Company”), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets today commented on a short seller report published by Muddy Waters Capital:. You can read further details here

DLocal Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.88 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $9.03 for the same time period, recorded on 11/17/22.

DLocal Limited (DLO) full year performance was -57.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DLocal Limited shares are logging -61.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.03 and $37.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1938245 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DLocal Limited (DLO) recorded performance in the market was -59.62%, having the revenues showcasing -46.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.15B, as it employees total of 712 workers.

DLocal Limited (DLO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DLocal Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.18, with a change in the price was noted -12.19. In a similar fashion, DLocal Limited posted a movement of -45.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,083,349 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DLO is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

DLocal Limited (DLO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of DLocal Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.29%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DLocal Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.27%, alongside a downfall of -57.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.17% during last recorded quarter.