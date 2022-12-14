The countdown is on: Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Drive Shack Inc. (DS). It is currently valued at $0.23. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.52, after setting-off with the price of $0.4831. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.4706 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.48.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Drive Shack Inc. Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist and Deregister its Securities. Drive Shack Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “Drive Shack”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced today its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and to deregister its common stock under Section 12(b) and Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and suspend its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. You can read further details here

Drive Shack Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9700 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $0.1611 for the same time period, recorded on 12/14/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) full year performance was -68.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Drive Shack Inc. shares are logging -88.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and -36.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $1.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12828498 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Drive Shack Inc. (DS) recorded performance in the market was -66.76%, having the revenues showcasing -52.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.71M, as it employees total of 3370 workers.

Specialists analysis on Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Drive Shack Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8107, with a change in the price was noted -1.09. In a similar fashion, Drive Shack Inc. posted a movement of -81.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 782,479 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Raw Stochastic average of Drive Shack Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.88%, alongside a downfall of -68.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.93% during last recorded quarter.