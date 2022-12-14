Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), which is $0.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7498 after opening rate of $0.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6301 before closing at $0.66.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, IMTE Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that on November 2, 2022, the Company received a notification letter (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listings Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) regarding a failure to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements. The Notification Letter informed the Company that the minimum closing bid price per share for its common stock was below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.4780 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.5563 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was -83.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -98.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $38.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 737753 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was -83.89%, having the revenues showcasing -48.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.74M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Analysts verdict on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Integrated Media Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0058, with a change in the price was noted -1.02. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of -58.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 805,429 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMTE is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Integrated Media Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.75%, alongside a downfall of -83.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.58% during last recorded quarter.