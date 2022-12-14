Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $5.00

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is priced at $2.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.60 and reached a high price of $1.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.46. The stock touched a low price of $1.2848.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, Immix Biopharma in-licenses NXC-201, BCMA-targeted Next-Generation CAR-T Therapy Demonstrating High Complete Response Rate in Heavily Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma (71% Complete Responses) and AL Amyloidosis (100% Complete Responses). Multiple Myeloma – 85% overall response rate (71% CR/sCR) for NXC-201 at therapeutic dose in an ongoing Phase 1b study in 20 relapsed/refractory patients as of June 27, 2022 data cutoff (Haematologica https://doi.org/10.3324/haematol.2022.281628). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immix Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -72.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 246.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.68 and $8.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 49647598 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) recorded performance in the market was -58.99%, having the revenues showcasing -14.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.55M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Immix Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5785, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, Immix Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -4.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 531,888 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMMX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Immix Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.58%.

Considering, the past performance of Immix Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.99%. The shares increased approximately by 35.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.62% during last recorded quarter.