Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is on the roll with an average volume of 370.58K in the recent 3 months

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is priced at $4.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.29 and reached a high price of $4.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.11. The stock touched a low price of $4.29.Recently in News on December 9, 2022, Gatos Silver Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report. Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). In its March 18, 2022 news release (the “Notice”), the Company announced the delay in the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which includes its audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor’s report thereon and the notes thereto, its management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 relating to the audited annual financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its annual filings by the filing deadline of March 31, 2022. In its May 13, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in the filing of its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at and for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, together with its management’s discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of May 16, 2022. In its August 5, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in filing its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly and year to date periods ended June 30, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at June 30, 2022 and for the quarterly and year to date periods ended June 30, 2022, together with its management’s discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of August 15, 2022. In its November 11, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in filing its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly and year to date periods ended September 30, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the quarterly and year to date periods ended September 30, 2022, together with its management’s discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of November 14, 2022. You can read further details here

Gatos Silver Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.70 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) full year performance was -59.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gatos Silver Inc. shares are logging -62.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $11.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 520487 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) recorded performance in the market was -57.32%, having the revenues showcasing 70.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 306.27M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gatos Silver Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.37, with a change in the price was noted +1.46. In a similar fashion, Gatos Silver Inc. posted a movement of +49.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 361,205 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

Raw Stochastic average of Gatos Silver Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.37%.

Considering, the past performance of Gatos Silver Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.18%, alongside a downfall of -59.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 70.38% during last recorded quarter.