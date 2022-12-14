Equinor ASA (EQNR): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Equinor ASA (EQNR), which is $37.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $37.97 after opening rate of $37.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.315 before closing at $37.87.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees. Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management. You can read further details here

Equinor ASA had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.53 on 08/26/22, with the lowest value was $26.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Equinor ASA (EQNR) full year performance was 50.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Equinor ASA shares are logging -11.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.65 and $41.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1306838 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Equinor ASA (EQNR) recorded performance in the market was 47.57%, having the revenues showcasing 4.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.06B, as it employees total of 21126 workers.

Analysts verdict on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.28, with a change in the price was noted +1.60. In a similar fashion, Equinor ASA posted a movement of +4.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,231,899 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EQNR is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Equinor ASA (EQNR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Equinor ASA in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Equinor ASA, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.89%, alongside a boost of 50.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.77% during last recorded quarter.