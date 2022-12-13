Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), which is $0.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.943 after opening rate of $0.927 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8551 before closing at $0.93.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7300 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.7501 for the same time period, recorded on 11/21/22.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) full year performance was -62.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are logging -68.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 526425 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) recorded performance in the market was -63.92%, having the revenues showcasing -22.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 201.55M, as it employees total of 1797 workers.

The Analysts eye on Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9965, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted a movement of -22.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 665,233 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WPRT is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical rundown of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.82%, alongside a downfall of -62.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.26% during last recorded quarter.