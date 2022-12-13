Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Twilio Inc. (TWLO), which is $50.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $48.61 after opening rate of $46.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $45.38 before closing at $48.20.Recently in News on December 9, 2022, Twilio Announces Voluntary Delisting From Long-Term Stock Exchange. Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that it has applied to voluntarily delist its Class A common stock from the Long-Term Stock Exchange (“LTSE”). Accordingly, it is anticipated that, effective at the close of markets on December 29, 2022, Twilio’s shares of Class A common stock will no longer be dual-listed on the LTSE but will continue to trade and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “TWLO”. You can read further details here

Twilio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $266.74 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $41.00 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) full year performance was -81.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Twilio Inc. shares are logging -82.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.00 and $279.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3499305 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Twilio Inc. (TWLO) recorded performance in the market was -81.70%, having the revenues showcasing -31.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.93B, as it employees total of 8992 workers.

Specialists analysis on Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the Twilio Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 68.18, with a change in the price was noted -36.58. In a similar fashion, Twilio Inc. posted a movement of -41.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,823,104 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWLO is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Trends and Technical analysis: Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Raw Stochastic average of Twilio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.37%, alongside a downfall of -81.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.99% during last recorded quarter.