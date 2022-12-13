The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) was valued at $0.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.0772 while reaching the peak value of $0.0822 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.0751. The stock current value is $0.08.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY RECEIVES RESERVATION OF RIGHTS FROM LENDER IN RESPECT OF FINANCIAL COVENANT DEFAULT. The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”) today announced that it has determined that it is not in compliance with the cash coverage ratio financial covenant of not less than 2.50:1:00, as required pursuant to the terms of its loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with Waygar Capital Inc. (“Waygar”), which occurrence constitutes an event of default under the Loan Agreement (the “Default”). You can read further details here

The Very Good Food Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8452 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.0620 for the same time period, recorded on 11/10/22.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) full year performance was -91.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares are logging -92.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.06 and $0.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12387536 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) recorded performance in the market was -89.75%, having the revenues showcasing -55.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.99M, as it employees total of 271 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Very Good Food Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1384, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, The Very Good Food Company Inc. posted a movement of -67.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,789,250 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

Raw Stochastic average of The Very Good Food Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.97%, alongside a downfall of -91.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.27% during last recorded quarter.