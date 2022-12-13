The Southern Company (SO): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

The Southern Company (SO) is priced at $71.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $69.75 and reached a high price of $71.11, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $68.36. The stock touched a low price of $69.29.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, Georgia Natural Gas (GNG) Foundation teams up with HouseProud Atlanta for the holidays. GNG Foundation donates $120,000 to Atlanta nonprofit organization enabling minority seniors to stay in their homes. You can read further details here

The Southern Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $80.57 on 08/19/22, with the lowest value was $60.71 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

The Southern Company (SO) full year performance was 9.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Southern Company shares are logging -11.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $60.71 and $80.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5793195 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Southern Company (SO) recorded performance in the market was 3.57%, having the revenues showcasing -9.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.69B, as it employees total of 27300 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Southern Company (SO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.37, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, The Southern Company posted a movement of +0.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,225,684 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SO is recording 1.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.61.

Technical rundown of The Southern Company (SO)

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.97%.

Considering, the past performance of The Southern Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.32%, alongside a boost of 9.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.20% during last recorded quarter.