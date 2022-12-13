Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH), which is $2.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.76 after opening rate of $2.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.35 before closing at $2.75.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Manuscript Published in Cancer Research Communications. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced the publication of a manuscript discussing prostate cancer cell lines derived from African American men for precision medicine. The manuscript, titled “Novel paired normal prostate and prostate cancer model cell systems derived from African American patients,” by Dr. Mira Jung was published in Cancer Research Communications, a journal affiliated with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the premier international cancer research society. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -97.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $126.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 536083 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) recorded performance in the market was -93.35%, having the revenues showcasing -93.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.96M.

Analysts verdict on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.35%. The shares increased approximately by -14.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -93.78% during last recorded quarter.