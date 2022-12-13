Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB). It is currently valued at $0.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.256, after setting-off with the price of $0.195. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.1901 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.20.Recently in News on November 18, 2022, Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Future Clinical Development Plans Based on Recent Biomarker Analysis and Significant Reduction in New Collagen Deposition (Fibrosis) in Preclinical Model. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that recently completed exploratory biomarker analysis has confirmed clinical development plans for REVTx-300 in the treatment of CKD and AKI. This new biomarker data is in addition to the previously-announced significant reduction in new collagen deposition (57%) observed in a preclinical fibrosis model and provides the potential for new intellectual property. You can read further details here

Revelation Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.2900 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.1900 for the same time period, recorded on 11/25/22.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) full year performance was -97.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -97.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1596115 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) recorded performance in the market was -97.62%, having the revenues showcasing -38.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.82M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Analysts verdict on Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revelation Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3390, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, Revelation Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -71.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,651,824 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REVB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Revelation Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.18%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Revelation Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.19%, alongside a downfall of -97.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.97% during last recorded quarter.