Recent Change of -6.33% in the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is priced at $7.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.95 and reached a high price of $8.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.21. The stock touched a low price of $7.58.Recently in News on November 22, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announced Performance Report for Its Overseas Service by Tencent Musician Platform. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, reported the performance for its overseas promotion and distribution service by Tencent Musician Platform. The report demonstrates TME’s steadfast efforts in empowering Chinese musicians and their high-quality music, and helping China’s music culture extend its reach. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.27 on 12/09/22, with the lowest value was $2.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 13.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -7.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 160.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $8.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15823409 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was 12.26%, having the revenues showcasing 61.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.75B, as it employees total of 5966 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.74, with a change in the price was noted +3.02. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +64.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,190,174 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.67%, alongside a boost of 13.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 98.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.55% during last recorded quarter.