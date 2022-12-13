Here is what you need to look for: Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Altria Group Inc. (MO) is priced at $46.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $46.84 and reached a high price of $47.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $46.71. The stock touched a low price of $46.32.Recently in News on December 7, 2022, Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 Per Share. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today announced that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on January 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 21, 2022. You can read further details here

Altria Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.05 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $40.35 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Altria Group Inc. (MO) full year performance was 4.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altria Group Inc. shares are logging -17.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.35 and $57.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5523034 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altria Group Inc. (MO) recorded performance in the market was -0.91%, having the revenues showcasing 9.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.43B, as it employees total of 6000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Altria Group Inc. (MO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.55, with a change in the price was noted +4.19. In a similar fashion, Altria Group Inc. posted a movement of +9.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,232,471 in trading volumes.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Altria Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.42%, alongside a boost of 4.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.29% during last recorded quarter.