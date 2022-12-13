Energy Transfer LP (ET) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $16.24

At the end of the latest market close, Energy Transfer LP (ET) was valued at $11.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.47 while reaching the peak value of $11.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.40. The stock current value is $11.70.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, Sunoco LP Announces 2023 Operational and Financial Guidance and Participation in Upcoming Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium. Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN” or the “Partnership”) today announced its operational and financial guidance for 2023. Presentation materials discussing the guidance are available on the Partnership’s website at www.sunocolp.com in the Investor Relations section under Webcasts & Presentations. You can read further details here

Energy Transfer LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.95 on 11/01/22, with the lowest value was $8.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) full year performance was 37.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Transfer LP shares are logging -9.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.00 and $12.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16460137 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Transfer LP (ET) recorded performance in the market was 42.16%, having the revenues showcasing 0.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.02B, as it employees total of 12558 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Energy Transfer LP (ET)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.76, with a change in the price was noted +1.34. In a similar fashion, Energy Transfer LP posted a movement of +12.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,850,152 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ET is recording 1.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.77.

Technical breakdown of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Transfer LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Energy Transfer LP, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.79%, alongside a boost of 37.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.17% during last recorded quarter.