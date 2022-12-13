ConocoPhillips (COP): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ConocoPhillips (COP), which is $111.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $112.30 after opening rate of $110.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $110.07 before closing at $110.02.Recently in News on November 29, 2022, ConocoPhillips and QatarEnergy Agree to Provide Reliable LNG Supply to Germany. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and QatarEnergy today announced the signing of two agreements to supply long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany. The suppliers are joint venture companies established between ConocoPhillips and QatarEnergy to participate in the North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) projects, and the buyer is a wholly owned subsidiary of ConocoPhillips. First delivery is expected in 2026 to the recently announced German LNG Terminal at Brunsbüttel. You can read further details here

ConocoPhillips had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $138.49 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value was $72.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ConocoPhillips (COP) full year performance was 56.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ConocoPhillips shares are logging -19.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $64.25 and $138.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5532255 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ConocoPhillips (COP) recorded performance in the market was 58.78%, having the revenues showcasing 0.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.55B, as it employees total of 9400 workers.

Analysts verdict on ConocoPhillips (COP)

During the last month, 22 analysts gave the ConocoPhillips a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 113.53, with a change in the price was noted +22.85. In a similar fashion, ConocoPhillips posted a movement of +25.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,927,797 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COP is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (COP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ConocoPhillips in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.51%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ConocoPhillips, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.24%, alongside a boost of 56.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.94% during last recorded quarter.