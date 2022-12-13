Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) was valued at $0.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.575 while reaching the peak value of $0.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5119. The stock current value is $0.59.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.0 Million Private Placement for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH). Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.0 Million Private Placement for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares are logging -84.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 842021 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) recorded performance in the market was -72.56%, having the revenues showcasing -61.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.59M.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) in the eye of market guru’s

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bruush Oral Care Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bruush Oral Care Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.56%. The shares increased approximately by -43.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by -21.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.69% during last recorded quarter.