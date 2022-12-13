Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) is on the roll with an average volume of 198.67K in the recent 3 months

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) is priced at $0.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.32 and reached a high price of $0.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.32. The stock touched a low price of $0.32.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, Avalon GloboCare Continues its U.S. Centric Strategy with a New Proposed Board Composition in Preparation for Acquisition of Laboratory Services MSO, LLC. Company Discontinues China Operations, Reducing Cash Burn. You can read further details here

Avalon GloboCare Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9399 on 02/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 12/09/22.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) full year performance was -57.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avalon GloboCare Corp. shares are logging -64.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $1.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 654288 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) recorded performance in the market was -53.65%, having the revenues showcasing -24.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.34M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5265, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Avalon GloboCare Corp. posted a movement of -17.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 188,886 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALBT is recording 1.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Technical rundown of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT)

Raw Stochastic average of Avalon GloboCare Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.18%.

Considering, the past performance of Avalon GloboCare Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.00%, alongside a downfall of -57.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.07% during last recorded quarter.