Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.03M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), which is $2.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.4599 after opening rate of $3.135 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.50 before closing at $4.54.Recently in News on December 9, 2022, Ambrx Announces Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data Evaluating ARX788 in HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Who Progressed Following T-DM1 Treatment. Data to be discussed in a Spotlight Poster Presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. You can read further details here

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.52 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.38 for the same time period, recorded on 12/08/22.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) full year performance was -68.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -72.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 652.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $10.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28237334 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) recorded performance in the market was -68.33%, having the revenues showcasing 130.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.95M, as it employees total of 81 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.40, with a change in the price was noted +0.05. In a similar fashion, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of +1.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,599,318 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMAM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.21%, alongside a downfall of -68.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 450.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by 308.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 130.65% during last recorded quarter.