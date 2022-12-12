Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), which is $0.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.125 after opening rate of $0.125 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.111 before closing at $0.11.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Troika Media Group Inc. Reports Record Revenue of $120 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million for its Quarter Ended September 30, 2022; Adds Additional Depth to Board of Directors. Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG”), a consumer engagement and customer acquisition solutions group, today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. TMG is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer brands to generate scalable performance driven revenue growth. The Company delivers three solutions pillars: TMG CREATES brands and experiences and CONNECTS consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver PERFORMANCE based measurable business outcomes. You can read further details here

Troika Media Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5000 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.1101 for the same time period, recorded on 12/12/22.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) full year performance was -92.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Troika Media Group Inc. shares are logging -92.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $1.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3663580 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) recorded performance in the market was -90.17%, having the revenues showcasing -71.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.30M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

The Analysts eye on Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4347, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, Troika Media Group Inc. posted a movement of -85.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,178,454 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRKA is recording 4.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.87.

Technical rundown of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Raw Stochastic average of Troika Media Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.83%.

Considering, the past performance of Troika Media Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.87%, alongside a downfall of -92.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -50.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -71.63% during last recorded quarter.