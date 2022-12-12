Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Missfresh Limited (MF)

At the end of the latest market close, Missfresh Limited (MF) was valued at $1.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.91 while reaching the peak value of $2.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.89. The stock current value is $2.33.

Missfresh Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $155.10 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.26 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

Missfresh Limited (MF) full year performance was -98.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Missfresh Limited shares are logging -98.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $165.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 864612 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Missfresh Limited (MF) recorded performance in the market was -98.45%, having the revenues showcasing -33.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.41M, as it employees total of 1925 workers.

Specialists analysis on Missfresh Limited (MF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Missfresh Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.04, with a change in the price was noted -6.40. In a similar fashion, Missfresh Limited posted a movement of -73.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 416,698 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Missfresh Limited (MF)

Raw Stochastic average of Missfresh Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -98.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.80%, alongside a downfall of -98.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 47.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 85.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.58% during last recorded quarter.