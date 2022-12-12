Hecla Mining Company (HL): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hecla Mining Company (HL), which is $5.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.845 after opening rate of $5.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.54 before closing at $5.55.Recently in News on December 8, 2022, Hecla’s San Sebastian Mine Receives Environmental and Sustainability Excellence Award. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is pleased to report that it has received the 2022 Environmental and Sustainability Excellence Award for its San Sebastian mine, located in Durango State, Mexico. The award, given by the American Exploration & Mining Association (AEMA), is in recognition of Hecla’s strong commitment to the highest environmental and sustainability standards. You can read further details here

Hecla Mining Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.66 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.41 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Hecla Mining Company (HL) full year performance was 7.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hecla Mining Company shares are logging -28.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.41 and $7.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3367092 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hecla Mining Company (HL) recorded performance in the market was 6.36%, having the revenues showcasing 29.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.39B, as it employees total of 1650 workers.

Analysts verdict on Hecla Mining Company (HL)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Hecla Mining Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.49, with a change in the price was noted +1.62. In a similar fashion, Hecla Mining Company posted a movement of +41.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,599,511 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Hecla Mining Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Hecla Mining Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.90%, alongside a boost of 7.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.37% during last recorded quarter.