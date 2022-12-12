Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), which is $23.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.18 after opening rate of $23.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.79 before closing at $23.88.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, Enterprise to Participate in Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host investor one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium on Wednesday, December 7 and Thursday, December 8, 2022 in New York City. The latest investor deck of slides, which may be used to facilitate investor meetings, is accessible on the Enterprise website. You can read further details here

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.65 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $22.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) full year performance was 13.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are logging -16.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.42 and $28.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3609952 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) recorded performance in the market was 8.74%, having the revenues showcasing -11.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.91B, as it employees total of 6911 workers.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.44, with a change in the price was noted -1.75. In a similar fashion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of -6.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,213,342 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPD is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.99%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.54%, alongside a boost of 13.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.26% during last recorded quarter.